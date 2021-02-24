UMA Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $54.56 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last seven days, UMA has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. One UMA token can currently be bought for approximately $22.03 or 0.00044621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $1.24 billion and approximately $54.56 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UMA alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $252.37 or 0.00511056 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00067771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00081982 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00058152 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.05 or 0.00482066 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00073691 BTC.

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s total supply is 101,646,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,070,717 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.