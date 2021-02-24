UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP John Pauls Sells 1,747 Shares

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP John Pauls sold 1,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total value of $152,652.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF traded up $2.49 on Wednesday, reaching $87.63. 242,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $87.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.97 and its 200-day moving average is $64.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.65%.

UMBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,051,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,521,000 after purchasing an additional 220,459 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,096,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,756,000 after buying an additional 96,791 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,139,000 after acquiring an additional 104,731 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,046,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,287,000 after acquiring an additional 107,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 776,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,545,000 after purchasing an additional 31,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

