Unibright Price Tops $1.36 on Exchanges (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00002667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unibright has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $203.45 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00055707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.99 or 0.00751055 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00034588 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00039672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00060513 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,288.66 or 0.04499889 BTC.

About Unibright

UBT is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

