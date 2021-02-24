Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Trading Up 28.2% Over Last 7 Days

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 55.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can now be bought for approximately $33.50 or 0.00066055 BTC on major exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $109.78 million and $153.01 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.59 or 0.00231827 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007538 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006932 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,122.55 or 0.02213126 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Token Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,276,666 tokens. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

