Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Uniform Fiscal Object (CURRENCY:UFO) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last week, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded up 137.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniform Fiscal Object token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Uniform Fiscal Object has a market cap of $3.28 million and $450.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uniform Fiscal Object alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014114 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000318 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object Profile

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,850,751,262 tokens. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uniform Fiscal Object’s official website is ufocoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Coin or “Uniform Fiscal Object” is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. “

Uniform Fiscal Object Token Trading

Uniform Fiscal Object can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniform Fiscal Object should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniform Fiscal Object Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniform Fiscal Object and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.