Unigold (CVE:UGD) Trading Down 7.1%

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD)’s stock price fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 175,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 239,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$32.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30.

Unigold (CVE:UGD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Neita property covering an area of 22,616 hectares in the Dominican Republic.

