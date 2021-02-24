Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Unilever by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

NYSE:UL opened at $55.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.72. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.5139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

