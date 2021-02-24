Unilever (ULVR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Unilever (LON: ULVR) in the last few weeks:

2/19/2021 – Unilever had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Unilever had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Unilever had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Unilever had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,550 ($59.45). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Unilever had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Unilever had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,630 ($60.49) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Unilever had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 5,350 ($69.90) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,630 ($60.49) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Unilever had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 5,350 ($69.90) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON ULVR traded down GBX 81 ($1.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,839 ($50.16). The stock had a trading volume of 4,782,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,213.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,490.44. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The firm has a market cap of £100.94 billion and a PE ratio of 15.19.

Get Unilever PLC alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 37.60 ($0.49) per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $37.46. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.64%.

In related news, insider John Rishton Cha purchased 1,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, with a total value of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.