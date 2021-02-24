Uniswap (UNI) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.27 Billion

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $25.47 or 0.00050204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion and $1.27 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000111 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 57.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,612,659 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

