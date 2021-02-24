United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of United Bankshares worth $7,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $660,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in United Bankshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in United Bankshares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

In other United Bankshares news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,089,809.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,795.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,298 shares of company stock valued at $39,982. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

