United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) traded up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.99. 196,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 113,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UIHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Insurance from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a market cap of $258.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. United Insurance’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

In related news, Director Patrick Maroney bought 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $48,786.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,858.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Hogan purchased 7,000 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $38,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 146,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,484.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,779 shares of company stock valued at $99,857. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UIHC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 199.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in United Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in United Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

