United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,869 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of United Rentals worth $9,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 86.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 30.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $306.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $263.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.11. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $308.86.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.32.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

