United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Now Covered by Redburn Partners

Investment analysts at Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Rentals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.32.

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $6.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $312.48. The stock had a trading volume of 61,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,563. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.11. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $308.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at $25,245,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $6,943,743. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

