United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Now Covered by Redburn Partners

Investment analysts at Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Rentals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.32.
Shares of NYSE URI traded up $6.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $312.48. The stock had a trading volume of 61,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,563. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.11. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $308.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.
In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at $25,245,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $6,943,743. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.
United Rentals Company Profile
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
