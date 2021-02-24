United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Trading 22.6% Higher

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)’s stock price traded up 22.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.06. 51,758,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the average session volume of 15,989,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

In other United States Antimony news, CFO Daniel Lyle Parks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig W. Thomas sold 298,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $149,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 641,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,945.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,248,518 shares of company stock worth $1,117,384 in the last ninety days. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United States Antimony stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 36,065 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of United States Antimony worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.