United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) CEO Sells $360,420.28 in Stock

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $360,420.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,241,244.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:USLM traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.31. The stock had a trading volume of 16,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,427. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $145.90. The company has a market capitalization of $818.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.57 and a 200 day moving average of $107.49.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.47%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USLM. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 327.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,221.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

