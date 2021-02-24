Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.08

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 1222452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.45, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $694,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,367,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 17,304 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,086,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,651,000 after buying an additional 344,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Univar Solutions by 1,103.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after acquiring an additional 675,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

