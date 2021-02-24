Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Trading Up 17.5%

Feb 24th, 2021


Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)’s share price was up 17.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.13 and last traded at $7.84. Approximately 642,799 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 857,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.91% of Universal Security Instruments worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

