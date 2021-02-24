Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Trading Up 17.5%

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)’s share price was up 17.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.13 and last traded at $7.84. Approximately 642,799 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 857,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.91% of Universal Security Instruments worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

