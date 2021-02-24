University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Stock Price Up 1.3%

University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB) shares rose 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.89. Approximately 5,907 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 2,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48.

About University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB)

University Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It accepts various checking, savings, and deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity installment, auto, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; and commercial and small business loans comprise commercial real estate, equipment, small business, and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit.

