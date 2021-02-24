Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.88

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.88 and last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 2800311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.63.

UNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.04.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $672,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 20,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Unum Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

