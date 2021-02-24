UNUS SED LEO Market Cap Tops $2.05 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 33.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and $23.90 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for $2.05 or 0.00004064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 47.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.47 or 0.00360005 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003199 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.