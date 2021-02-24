uPlexa (UPX) Market Capitalization Tops $368,603.32

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded up 43.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 24th. uPlexa has a total market capitalization of $368,603.32 and $518.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, uPlexa has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000188 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 242.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About uPlexa

uPlexa is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,606,974,467 coins. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

