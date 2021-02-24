Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Upwork updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Upwork stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.92 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.47. Upwork has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $60.44.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPWK. MKM Partners raised their target price on Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $42,968.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,717,632.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,286 over the last three months. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

