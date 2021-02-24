Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) PT Raised to $69.00 at MKM Partners

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $52.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.17% from the company’s previous close.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

NASDAQ UPWK traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.42. The stock had a trading volume of 269,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,750. Upwork has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $60.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.88 and a beta of 2.15.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $42,968.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,717,632.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,286 over the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Upwork by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 413.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 467,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,140,000 after acquiring an additional 376,513 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 16,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,074,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,093,000 after purchasing an additional 488,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

