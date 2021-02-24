Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $51.57, but opened at $62.00. Upwork shares last traded at $58.17, with a volume of 43,707 shares traded.

The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UPWK shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at $560,495.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $42,968.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,971 shares in the company, valued at $17,717,632.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,048 shares of company stock worth $1,403,286 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. ATOMVEST Ltd purchased a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $60,848,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Upwork by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,721,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,034,000 after buying an additional 1,327,735 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth about $37,684,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 884.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,079,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,259,000 after buying an additional 969,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 177.5% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,478,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,787,000 after buying an additional 945,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.68 and a beta of 2.15.

Upwork Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

