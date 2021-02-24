Uquid Coin Price Hits $9.12 on Top Exchanges (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $9.12 or 0.00018102 BTC on exchanges. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $91.25 million and approximately $13.26 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00055093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.05 or 0.00787683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00031095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00039420 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00058895 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,305.45 or 0.04573595 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

