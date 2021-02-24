Uquid Coin (UQC) Trading Up 30.4% This Week

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for $9.33 or 0.00018529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $93.32 million and approximately $14.58 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00054424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.64 or 0.00729960 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00032468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00038500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00060064 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.