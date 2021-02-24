Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Trading Up 8.1%

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE)’s stock price was up 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 2,863,958 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 6,260,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on URG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $0.90 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $224.62 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 32.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.27%. Analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Steven M. Hatten sold 190,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $191,940.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 372,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,192.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Roger L. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 441,336 shares in the company, valued at $450,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 210,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,301,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 648,169 shares in the last quarter. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

