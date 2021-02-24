Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)’s share price rose 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 225,877 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,045,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

The company has a market cap of $84.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban One stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Urban One at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

