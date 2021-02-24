US Bancorp DE Acquires 147 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permit Capital LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Cable One by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,930.00.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total transaction of $56,983.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,769. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,088.20, for a total transaction of $70,998.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CABO stock opened at $1,996.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,031.39 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,041.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1,958.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

