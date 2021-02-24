US Bancorp DE Acquires 722 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.83.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $410.59 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $457.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $389.85 and its 200 day moving average is $313.67. The company has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total transaction of $5,908,075.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.72, for a total value of $1,030,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,258 shares of company stock worth $92,858,634. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.