US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POR. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 7,592.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on POR shares. KeyCorp raised Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

POR opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $62.34.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

