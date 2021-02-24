US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the third quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 174.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRC opened at $106.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.69. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HRC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

