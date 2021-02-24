US Bancorp DE Has $1.11 Million Position in Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.23% of Invesco Cleantech ETF worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PZD. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Cleantech ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 118,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,229 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Cleantech ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Cleantech ETF by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 20,294 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Cleantech ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Cleantech ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period.

PZD opened at $77.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.51. Invesco Cleantech ETF has a 52 week low of $32.41 and a 52 week high of $83.84.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

