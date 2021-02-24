US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 393.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,314.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $313,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,557 shares of company stock valued at $729,558. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $172.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $191.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.16 and a 200-day moving average of $149.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.41.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

