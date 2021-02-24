US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,564 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,632 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 114.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,092,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $865,793,000 after buying an additional 6,458,552 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 89.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,853,000 after buying an additional 1,812,852 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 97.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,546,000 after buying an additional 1,737,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 107.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,674,000 after buying an additional 1,774,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 137.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,857,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,248,000 after buying an additional 1,656,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX opened at $91.16 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $107.64. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.17.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

TREX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.78.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

