US Bancorp DE Purchases 722 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,733 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 574.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,155,000 after purchasing an additional 738,212 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,534,000 after purchasing an additional 682,948 shares in the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,782,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 17.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,167,000 after buying an additional 210,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO opened at $410.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $389.85 and a 200 day moving average of $313.67. The stock has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total transaction of $163,377.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,258 shares of company stock valued at $92,858,634 in the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWLO. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.83.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.