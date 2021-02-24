US Bancorp DE Sells 16,681 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,681 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.89.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



