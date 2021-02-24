US Solar Fund Plc (USFP.L) (LON:USFP) Trading Down 1.6%

US Solar Fund Plc (USFP.L) (LON:USFP) shares dropped 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 74 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.98). Approximately 48,359 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 81,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.25 ($1.00).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 77.70.

About US Solar Fund Plc (USFP.L) (LON:USFP)

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

