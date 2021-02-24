USD Partners (USDP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

USDP stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.37. USD Partners has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $9.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th.

In other USD Partners news, insider Keith Benson sold 10,032 shares of USD Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $48,554.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

