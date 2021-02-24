USDJ (USDJ) Price Hits $0.99 on Major Exchanges

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.63 million and $9.15 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.87 or 0.00487765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00069912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 110.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00082083 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.95 or 0.00501810 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00055075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00074290 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 tokens. The official website for USDJ is just.network

Buying and Selling USDJ

USDJ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

