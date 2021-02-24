USDK (USDK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $323.25 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.66 million and $323.25 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $247.36 or 0.00507404 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00066638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00081173 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00057860 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.89 or 0.00479774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00074104 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

