USDX [Lighthouse] Price Reaches $0.27 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 74% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 60% higher against the US dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $161.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Lighthouse] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,400.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $535.49 or 0.01083975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.05 or 0.00382687 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00031934 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000529 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007448 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet . The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Lighthouse] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Lighthouse] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.