USDX Reaches Market Capitalization of $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last week, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One USDX coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006846 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006340 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000249 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

