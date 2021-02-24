USDx stablecoin Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. USDx stablecoin has a total market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDx stablecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,741.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.45 or 0.01059198 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $198.13 or 0.00390469 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00029742 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000522 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007989 BTC.

About USDx stablecoin

USDx stablecoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 coins. The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet . USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDx stablecoin is dforce.network . The Reddit community for USDx stablecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dForceNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDx stablecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDx stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

