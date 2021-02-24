Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $62.00

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.00 and traded as low as $60.14. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $60.71, with a volume of 13,081,653 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 311.4% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

