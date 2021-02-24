UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Shares Gap Down to $2.07

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.07, but opened at $1.81. UTStarcom shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 182 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $66.43 million, a P/E ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UTStarcom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,316,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,018 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.70% of UTStarcom worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

