UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.39

Shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.39 and traded as high as $1.98. UTStarcom shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 302,671 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a market cap of $64.30 million, a PE ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UTStarcom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,316,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,018 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.70% of UTStarcom worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.