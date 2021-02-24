V-ID (VIDT) Trading 65.5% Higher This Week

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. V-ID has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One V-ID coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00056449 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00034848 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.81 or 0.00734712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00038699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00060123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

