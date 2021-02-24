VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Shares Up 5.5%

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) shot up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.27. 516,177 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 381,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.51.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,238 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,704 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,477 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,730,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 45,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

