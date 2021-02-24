Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Trading Up 5.8%

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) was up 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 2,695,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 8,971,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $94.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vaccinex by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 33,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vaccinex during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 2.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.

